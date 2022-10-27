Time and again, several celebrities during some of the interviews have pointed to the unending topic of nepotism, to be the deciding force of which actor gets what role in the film industry. However, coming from a non-filmy background Kalki Koechlin believes that it’s not nepotism but the skin colour that dictates the kind of role an actor is offered. In her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Kalki said that skin colour not only dictates the roles an actor gets but also lets people make their perception about the person. While sharing her views on the same, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also revealed that she has experienced it first hand. Even after being in 2022, the actress, who has been working intermittently for the last two years due to the birth of her daughter Sappho, has claimed that discrimination over the artist’s complexion is still prevalent in the film industry.

Despite being such a versatile actress and having done varied roles, Kalki revealed that she was typecast in the rich girl image. HT quoted Kalki as saying, “I have had a director say to me, ‘I think you will completely ace this role because you play a psychotic in it’. That’s the kind of perception people have of me, and I feel quite frustrated. Obviously, because of the colour of my skin, I can only play these upper-class characters.” Kalki added that in a bid to get out of this cycle, one needs to detach themselves. Further the actress revealed that it is not only for her, but the situation is similar for many artists. And proving the same, Kalki revealed that there is an actress with a dusky complexion, and due to this the artist “is always given the role of a maid.”

While the actress finds this very frustrating, Kalki added that “everyone has been put into boxes.” The actress continued, “I am waiting for the right role to come my way so that I can challenge myself.” Talking about her upcoming project Goldfish, Kalki revealed that she is playing the character of veteran actress Deepti Naval’s daughter, who is suffering from dementia. Kalki said that it is roles like this that lets her experiment. However, she revealed that it was a risk to say yes to the project as at the time Kalki was offered the project, the film didn’t have a producer on board. Kalki added that it was only because of the filmmaker Pushan Kriplani that she said yes. Kalki said, “If it was an unknown director, I probably wouldn’t have probably. I had seen his first film, so I was in good hands. As an actor, you are greedy for these types of roles where you get to dissect characters and go deep into the role. When you have one, you jump on it.”

