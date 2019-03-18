You are here:

Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon criticise lack of credit given to female actors for success of Badla, Luka Chuppi

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 11:09:44 IST

Amidst the ensuing debate regarding gender parity and pay parity in Indian film industries, two actresses have recently opened up to voice their opinion on the issue. Badla actress Taapsee Pannu recently quoted a tweet crediting only the male lead for the success of the thriller and called out the journalist, stating that the women in the films mentioned had worked equally hard.

The tweet had mentioned Badla and Luka Chuppi, crediting the male leads only. Kriti Sanon, the female lead in Luka Chuppi, seconded Taapsee's statement by retweeting "#ifeelyougirl."

Taapsee took a sarcastic jibe at the publication further adding that they may have not got the time to register the fact that the women worked as hard as the men to make these films successful.

Kriti Sanon (left) and Taapsee Pannu. Image from Facebook

The publication even apologised to the actress stating that her point would be taken into consideration by them henceforth.

Meanwhile, fans came out in full support of the actresses, lauding them for their spunk and honesty.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in a romantic comedy titled Tadka while Kriti will feature in Arjun Patiala.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 11:09:44 IST

