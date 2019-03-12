Kalank teaser launch: Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri reveal anecdotes about the film

The Kalank teaser released today, on 12 March. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank is set in 1940s India.

At the teaser launch, Karan Johar spoke up about the origins of the film, "After the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, I shared the story of Kalank with my father. Since my father had knowledge about the subject and had also captured photographs after visiting some of the areas, it became his dream to make the film. I was very emotional after his demise and though I had prepared for the film, it couldn’t go on floors. I kept telling the story to everyone. Finally, I shared the story with Abhishek (Varman) and felt that if he helms the film, the story will be in good hands."

In a progressive move towards gender parity, the teaser also depicted the actresses' names before the actors'. Karan weighed in on this stating that not only was he personally raised by a group of strong women, Kalank's heart, soul and spine had three important women. "There is no way that men could ever match up to their beauty, their intellect, and that's the reason why they are standing tall and strong in the events of the film."

Kalank also reunites Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri dixit after almost two decades. Madhuri said she had a good experience getting back with Dutt. "It's always wonderful to work with the co-actors you have worked with before. It's been a wonderful journey."

The Devdas actress also shared her sentiments on replacing Sridevi in the period drama. "Her (Sridevi's) demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artist and a good human being too. But it's a different scenario when you look at the situation as an actress as you add your own inputs to the character. Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job. I did that, but missed her too."

Aditya Koy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha both said that they did the film, despite a large emsemble cast, because each of the characters has immense depth. Sonakshi added, "Kalank is about six people, their relationship, what they go through and what changes their life. I think everyone has an important role to play in the film."

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 15:46:03 IST