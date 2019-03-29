Kalank: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt apologise for delaying release of film's title track by a day

Fans of Kalank will have to wait a little longer for the film's title track to come out as it has been delayed by a day.

Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the film, shared the news on his Twitter handle.

We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2019

Alia Bhatt, who stars in the film also tweeted about the delay.

#KalankTitleTrack out tomorrow 🙏🏼Thank you for your patience https://t.co/mlK7Ab5YrQ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 29, 2019

Right from the teaser, the title track was the highlight of the film and a few glimpses were enough to pique the curiosity for the song.

The title track brings back the super hit trio of composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh, who have earlier delivered chartbuster songs like 'Channa Mereya' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' title track.

The song is picturised on Varun Dhawan, Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit.

Alia shared some beautiful glimpses from the title track on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, featuring the lead cast, which definitely raised the excitement of fans.

Earlier the makers released 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and 'First Class'. Varun's latest dance number from the film, 'First Class' as well as Alia's classical moves in 'Ghar More Pardesiya' have already received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

The film's teaser was unveiled on 12 March and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast, the period drama set in 1940s India. The first look posters of the three men of Kalank came out on 7 March and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (8 March).

Kalank was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and Karan, who has bankrolled the film.

Abhishek Varman helms the period drama that releases on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 17:02:00 IST