Kalank: Ahead of title track release, makers share new stills starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

After two chart-topping numbers, 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and 'First class', the Kalank team will launch their title track on 29 March.

Composed by Pritam, 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai', the title track of this love story, is sung by Arijit Singh and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. A small portion of the song also features in the teaser, and has been hugely anticipated ever since.

Talking about the song, Pritam had told Bombay Times, "The song describes the emotional space of the characters. I would give a lot of credit to Amitabh for writing a song with a word like kalank; it’s not easy and he wrote multiple versions of the song of which one made the cut."

Ahead of its release, the makers released more stills from the upcoming film. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, this Karan Johar-produced magnum opus seems to be big on star-crossed lovers.

In an Instagram post, Karan recollected that the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around the unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Kalank is slated to release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 11:08:43 IST