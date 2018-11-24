You are here:

Alia, Varun wrap shoot for Kalank; Taapsee Pannu's Mission Mangal look: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kalank team wrap action schedule

Karan Johar's upcoming multi-starrer finished wrapped up the filming on 23 November. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared photos of the team celebrating the same with a pizza party. First still from Luka Chhupi

View this post on Instagram #LukaChuppi Soon....❤️ @kritisanon A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 23, 2018 at 1:00am PST



Katrik Aaryan shared the first still from his upcoming film opposite Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The film is the directorial debut of Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Ranveer Singh returns to work after wedding in Italy

| Ranveer Singh spotted at YRF Studios dubbing for Simmba , Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZfFeWdovq — RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 23, 2018

Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy has returned to work. According to Times Now, the actor was spotted at Yash Raj Studios where he is dubbing for his upcoming release Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan. A fan account also uploaded a photograph of the actor. Taapsee Pannu shares look from Mission Mangal



Taapsee Pannu, who was previously seen in Manmarziyaan, shared a sneak peek from the sets of the upcoming space drama, Mission Mangal. The actress wears a plain yellow saree and sports a simple brain in the photograph. She caption the photo, revealing the name of her character. Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan, among others.

Miley Cyrus celebrates birthday

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life. ❤️

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 23, 2018 at 4:27pm PST



Miley Cyrus celebrated her 26th birthday with fiance Liam Hemsworth and family.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018 16:34 PM