Kalank box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 44.65 cr in three days

Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman has not witnessed much growth in its revenue on the third day of its release, despite the holiday of Good Friday. On 19 April (Friday), the film raked in Rs 11.06 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 44.65 crore. While the film became 2019's biggest opener, there was almost a 50 percent drop on Day 2.

Trade analysts write that Kalank has been performing better in multiplexes as compared to mass circuits.

#Kalank sees minimal growth on Day 3 [#GoodFriday holiday]... Big jump is clearly missing... Plexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak... Now dependent on Sat and Sun to add to the total... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr. Total: ₹ 44.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2019

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. However, it failed to impress audience and critics alike for its storyline and also received some backlash for its portrayal of the Partition. Even the performances by most of the cast was underwhelming with critics only lauding Kapur and Bhatt's acting.

Kalank has been backed by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 13:16:37 IST

