Kalank's Aira Gaira: Twitterati dubs Karan Johar a 'hypocrite' for breaking promise to never use item numbers

Kalank's newest song 'Aira Gaira' has created quite a furore on the internet, with Twitterati calling Karan Johar a 'hypocrite'. The song features Kriti Sanon, who is dancing in the midst of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, surrounded by hoards of men.

Back in 2018, Karan Johar had apologised for featuring 'item numbers' in his films and pledged never to include one in a film made under the banner of Dharma Productions. "An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it."

Netizens have quoted Karan's earlier statements and dubbed him a hypocrite.

“The moment you put a woman in the centre and a thousand men looking at her lustingly, it' s setting the wrong example. As a filmmaker I have made those mistakes and I will never do it again,” he said while in conversation with She The People -Karan Johar #AiraGaira pic.twitter.com/QoMjcWV5FB — . (@Stanbolly) April 13, 2019

Recently karan had said in a chat show with Anupama that we will not have a lady dancing in between men ....but i think it was only for show ...

Here we are now .....

Money does matter above all principles I guess — Ankit Srivastava (@ankk007) April 13, 2019

Walking the talk is not everyone's cup of "Koffee". https://t.co/Egcy64LIxz — Ankita (@AnkitaB06249502) April 13, 2019

The only A list that @karanjohar belongs to is the A list of hypocrisy.... https://t.co/H1qw3HUWgA — Tasneem (@tasisme) April 14, 2019

Really, people still take @karanjohar seriously??he's always been a fair weather friend. The man is the definition of a Joke!! https://t.co/cj1PVxFrFU — beequeensrk (@db_starlett) April 13, 2019

@karanjohar @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @kritisanon HYPOCRISY ALERT!!! KARAN JOHAR... YOU DEFINED EXPLICITLY HOW BAD IT IS TO HAVE AN ITEM SONG IN A MOVIE. AND THERE YOU GO! WITH AN ITEM SONG YET AGAIN!! MY PROBLEM IS... WHY WOULD YOU LIE THAT YOU WON'T BE HAVING ANY?? #hypocritemuch — Maddy Rao (@MaddyRao3) April 13, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 09:46:15 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.