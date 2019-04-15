You are here:

Kalank's Aira Gaira: Twitterati dubs Karan Johar a 'hypocrite' for breaking promise to never use item numbers

FP Staff

Apr 15, 2019 09:46:15 IST

Kalank's newest song 'Aira Gaira' has created quite a furore on the internet, with Twitterati calling Karan Johar a 'hypocrite'. The song features Kriti Sanon, who is dancing in the midst of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, surrounded by hoards of men.

Kalanks Aira Gaira: Twitterati dubs Karan Johar a hypocrite for breaking promise to never use item numbers

Karan Johar (left), A still from Kalank song Aira Gaira. Images from Twitter

Back in 2018, Karan Johar had apologised for featuring 'item numbers' in his films and pledged never to include one in a film made under the banner of Dharma Productions. "An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it."

Netizens have quoted Karan's earlier statements and dubbed him a hypocrite.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 09:46:15 IST

tags: Aditya Roy Kapur , Aira Gaira , Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dharma Productions , Kalank , Karan Johar , Karan Johar's Dharma Productions , Kriti Sanon , Shareworthy , Varun Dhawan

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Kalank song 'Aira Gaira' is a quirky number featuring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur

Kalank song 'Aira Gaira' is a quirky number featuring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's tale of eternal romance challenges accepted notions of love and sacrifice

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's tale of eternal romance challenges accepted notions of love and sacrifice

Watch: Varun Dhawan takes viewers on tour of sets of Kalank, explains why his period drama is a big screen experience

Watch: Varun Dhawan takes viewers on tour of sets of Kalank, explains why his period drama is a big screen experience