All set to intrigue the audience with her upcoming drama movie Salaam Venky, Kajol is currently busy on a promotional spree. Helmed by actress turned filmmaker Revathi, Salaam Venky marks her directorial comeback after 2009. Now Salaam Venky marks Kajol’s comeback on the big screen after Om Raut’s historical actioner Tanhaji was released in January 2020 and collaborated the actress with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Earlier, the actress has expressed her intentions to be choosy about her movie choices and only wants to commit to a movie when she is entirely convinced about every aspect of the project. While we have enjoyed the actress collaborating with her husband in quite a number of projects, Kajol was recently asked if she would like to once again pair with the actor-turned-director for a comedy film. And Kajol’s response will leave you in splits. Despite the fact that Ajay has worked in so many comedy movies, his better half revealed that neither of them is funny.

Keeping their successful 1997 romantic comedy Ishq in mind, Kajol was recently asked if she would like to team up with her hubby Ajay Devgn for a comedy film directed by hitmaker Rohit Shetty. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol channeled her inner wittiness and gave a hilarious reply. Pinkvilla quoted Kajol as saying, “Gopal (Ajay’s character from the Golmaal franchise) se puchna padega.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star added, “If we do work together it should have to be on something which is deserving of both of us. Aur agar comedy ayegi toh ek doosre se ayegi, hum dono toh kabhi ek dusre ke liye aise sochenge nahi. I don’t think he is very funny like that. Real-life mein itne funny toh nahi hai. (And if a comedy film is coming to us, it will have to come from a third person. We are definitely not going to think about doing a comedy film with each other.)”

On the other hand, fans can’t keep calm, after knowing that Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has a small cameo in the movie. The actress, who is essaying a titular character in Salaam Venky, has already collaborated with Aamir for her Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa.

Now in her recent interaction with the media, the actress even talked about her equation with Aamir and said, “My equation with him is always good and I keep meeting him. I really respect Aamir as an actor and I think the great thing about him as an actor is that he has managed somehow and worked very hard.” The actress concluded by saying that she really respects one thing about Aamir that he works “very hard to just make a good film”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol’s Salaam Venky will be released on 9 December. The actress will very soon make her web series debut with Disney + Hotstar’s The Good Wife. Kajol will also be seen in the sequel to Lust Stories.

