Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky is a story that depicts the real meaning of the celebration of life. Based on the life of Venkatesh aka Venky, Salaam Venky showcases the beauty of a mother’s sacrifices and a son who doesn’t believe in giving up. Irrespective of his health condition, Venky believes in living his life to the fullest and he lives every day and every moment like it’s his last.

The characters from the film associated with Venky, make his life more special and more worth living. Let’s enter the world of Venky beginning with knowing Venky, himself.

About Venky: He is a young-inspiring boy, who fights against all odds and truly lives life like it’s a celebration. He’s smart, talented, full of love, and full of life.

The most special character in Venky’s world is his mother Sujata portrayed by Superstar Kajol.

About Sujata: She’s ferocious at heart and loves and supports her son unconditionally. Nothing can stop her when it comes to fulfilling her son’s wishes and dreams.

Venky is incomplete without his sister Sharda.

About Sharda- Portrayed by Riddhi Kumar, Sharda, is his ultimate pillar right alongside Sujata. Having sacrificed a lot and made decisions without hesitation and without regretting an ounce, Sharda solidifies herself as someone Venky isn’t Venky without.

The fourth character is a journalist that helps Venky and his mother to spread the word for a very special cause.

About Sanjana Sethi – She’s a journalist portrayed by Aahana Kumra, who helps Venky and his family in a positive way that cannot be described in words. She’s strong, fierce and she’s another very important element in the world of Venky.

In the film, veteran actor Prakash Raj plays a significant role in helping Venky.

About Anupam Bhatnagar- He’s an extremely rigid judge and highly decisive. Although he carries a hard exterior, he remains soft at heart.

A doctor is your only hope when everything goes wrong and Venky’s doctor is one of a kind that every patient deserves.

About Shekhar Tripathy- The role of the doctor is portrayed by Rajeev Khandelwal. He’s a passionate doctor and always gives his best to save his patients. He is not just a Doctor, he goes out of the way and does anything and everything in his capacity to fight for Venky’s journey not only medically, but personally.

About Parvez Alam– Venky’s Advocate is played by Rahul Bose. Parvez plays a pivotal role in Venky’s Journey. He is the one who is on his toes throughout to fulfill Venky’s wish and give him Justice. Although he isn’t required to take on Venky’s case, he does it out of his own heart.

The last element of Venky’s world holds an extremely special place in his heart.

About Nandini- Nandini is Venky’s love interest and portrayed by Aneet Pada. She is his confidant. The irony is that she is visually impaired and she sees the world through Venky’s eyes, whereas she is Venky’s legs. Together they have impeccable and beautiful chemistry that will leave you teary-eyed at some moments and make you smile at others.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

