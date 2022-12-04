Kajol has completed 30 years in Hindi Cinema and made a solid place for herself. She has delivered some searing and spectacular performances and aced nearly all the characters that came her way. Given the actress plays a mother who has an ailing son in her next film Salaam Venky, the actress revealed how she cries so convincingly on screen and what her solution to anxiety look like. When asked about the former, the actress said, “How do I cry so convincingly? I think I cry as convincingly as I laugh convincingly.”

On anxiety and its solution

If I had a solution to anxiety? There’s not solution to anxiety. For all those suffering from anxiety, they have to see something within themselves what’s making them anxious. Rather than talking tablets, if they can look inside and find out the reason, and fix that, it takes guts to fix that, that’s bravery, to be able to fix that.

On Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

I can’t say much, but I know everything about the film.

Also, Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 fame is back too with his second film, and this time, he will play a role completely different and diverse from his villainous turn in the Rani Mukerji starrer. Jethwa will act as Venkatesh, in Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol and directed by Revathy. Once again he will work with a super talented actress in a relevant social drama.

The film features Jethwa as Venkatesh, a patient who survived Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease, upturning doctor’s predictions of his survival chances, and making impact in the Indian legal system around organ donation.

