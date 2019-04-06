Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shares new poster; teaser of Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy to release on 8 April

Shahid Kapoor announced that the Kabir Singh's trailer will drop on 8 April via his official Twitter handle. He also shared a new poster, featuring his silhouette with beedis in his mouth and a stethoscope around his neck. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey.

The story revolves around Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.

"Since it is the same director of the original film, I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it," Devarakonda had recently said about the remake.

Kabir Singh will see Kiara Advani share screen space with Kapoor. The duo had first appeared together in 'Urvashi', a remake of the 1990s AR Rahman chartbuster.

The team finished shooting for the film on 30 March. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the Telugu version. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 21 June, this year.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 16:06:47 IST

