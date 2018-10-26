Shahid Kapoor announces title of Arjun Reddy Hindi remake; Telugu film adaptation to be called Kabir Singh

The much-anticipated Hindi remake of the Telugu cult blockbuster Arjun Reddy has been a topic of discussion ever since it was announced. There has been a lot of speculation about what the title of the film would be for months now.

Shahid Kapoor has now announced the title as Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh, which is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, stars Shahid Kapoor in the title role. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who was also the director of the Telugu version. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

The makers of the film kept the film’s title very closely guarded over the last two months.

As director Sandeep Vanga said in a statement, “When we started work on the Hindi script, it was a very exciting journey. Kabir Singh, as the protagonist’s name, came naturally, considering the character’s graph. Kabir Singh has the same punch and madness of Arjun Reddy.”

The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Musoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months.

Workshops with all the actors are in full swing currently. “It’s all about taking Kabir Singh to the next level,” said Vanga.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The shoot commenced in Mumbai a few days ago.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 11:50 AM