Shahid Kapoor on playing Kabir Singh: Had to shower for over two hours to get rid of the smell of cigarettes

Shahid Kapoor, who essays the role of an alcoholic surgeon in his upcoming film Kabir Singh, revealed he took long showers of about two hours before returning home from the shoot.

The 38-year-old actor revealed that his role required him to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine for the major part of the film. Shahid, who is a proud parent of daughter Misha and son Zain, told Mumbai Mirror, "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children."

Kabir Singh is an official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in key roles. Kiara, who was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, will be essaying the role of Preethi.

The original super hit film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is bankrolled by producer Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Kabir Singh is slated for a 21 June release this year.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 16:22:52 IST

