Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shows off his rugged avatar in new poster of Arjun Reddy's remake

Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped yet another poster from his upcoming film Kabir Singh on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter to share the poster. "Kabir Singh out in 2 months. 21st June. WaitForIt," he wrote alongside the poster.

In the poster, the Udta Punjab actor can be seen looking rugged and intense. Kapoor went through an extreme physical transformation for his role in the film.

The movie is an official Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Recently, the makers released a teaser of the film.

While the Padmaavat star plays the lead role in the movie, actor Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of 'Preeti'.

The original blockbuster starred, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. After the teaser dropped online, Vijay took to his Twitter account to appreciate Shahid look.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde.

The film will hit the big screens on 21 June this year.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 17:33:39 IST

