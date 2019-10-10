You are here:

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film to be a crime drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani

After giving a blockbuster hit Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to come up with his next untitled film.

The producers of Kabir Singh, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have been roped in to bankroll the film, which will be a crime drama. The cast of the film will be announced soon. However, Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to have been roped in for the lead role.

BIGGG NEWS... #ArjunReddy and #KabirSingh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film is a crime drama... Not titled yet... Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani - who produced the Blockbuster #KabirSingh - will produce this film with Vanga... Cast will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/p00YqXYIpI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Kabir Singh smashed box office records and refused to slow even after a month of its release. The film was riding high on success and had crossed Rs 275 crore mark.

The film, which was a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, which was Sandeep's directorial debut. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

The story revolves around a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal also feature in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 11:07:54 IST