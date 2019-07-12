You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama to cross Rs 250 cr in third week

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 15:33:45 IST

Kabir Singh has been performing consistently well at the domestic box office, ever since its release. Currently in its third week, the film is expected to breeze past the Rs 250 crore mark on 12 July. The current earnings of the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer are 249.60 crore. Trade analysts write that the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup did not negatively affect its collection.

A still from Kabir Singh

The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of this highest earning film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Striketo emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Here are the latest box office figures for Kabir Singh:

 

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, but the breach does not seem to have impacted the film's earnings.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Recently, the film's directer, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised for defending the film's endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women.

 

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 15:33:45 IST

