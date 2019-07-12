Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama to cross Rs 250 cr in third week

Kabir Singh has been performing consistently well at the domestic box office, ever since its release. Currently in its third week, the film is expected to breeze past the Rs 250 crore mark on 12 July. The current earnings of the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer are 249.60 crore. Trade analysts write that the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup did not negatively affect its collection.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of this highest earning film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike, to emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Here are the latest box office figures for Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh is excellent in Week 3... Was affected [slightly] by the cricket matches [#CWC19]... Will cruise past ₹ 250 cr today [fourth Fri]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr, Thu 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 249.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr

Total: ₹ 249.60 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 16

Will cross ₹ 250 cr on Day 22

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, but the breach does not seem to have impacted the film's earnings.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Recently, the film's directer, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised for defending the film's endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 15:33:45 IST