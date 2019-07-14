You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 255.89 cr after four weeks

FP Staff

Jul 14, 2019 13:49:16 IST

Kabir Singh has been performing consistently well at the domestic box office, ever since its release. Currently, in its fourth week, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani drama surpassed the Rs 250 crore milestone on day 22. The total box office collection of Kabir Singh stands at Rs 255.89 crore despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which released on 12 July.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of this highest earning film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Striketo emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Check out the box office performance of Kabir Singh

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, but the breach does not seem to have impacted the film's earnings.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, and Adil Hussain.

Recently, the film's director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised for defending the film's endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women. Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)” He also took aim at his critics calling them "parasites  who are the real threat to the film industry".

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 13:49:16 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kabir Singh , Kiara Advani , Shahid Kapoor , Super 30

also see

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's romantic drama earns Rs 181.57 cr after Week 2

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's romantic drama earns Rs 181.57 cr after Week 2

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark on Day 22

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 250 cr mark on Day 22

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week