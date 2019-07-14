Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 255.89 cr after four weeks

Kabir Singh has been performing consistently well at the domestic box office, ever since its release. Currently, in its fourth week, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani drama surpassed the Rs 250 crore milestone on day 22. The total box office collection of Kabir Singh stands at Rs 255.89 crore despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which released on 12 July.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of this highest earning film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike, to emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Check out the box office performance of Kabir Singh

#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, but the breach does not seem to have impacted the film's earnings.

#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 125 cr: Day 7 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 16 Will cross ₹ 250 cr on Day 22 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, and Adil Hussain.

Recently, the film's director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised for defending the film's endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women. Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)” He also took aim at his critics calling them "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry".

