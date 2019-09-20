Kabir Khan reveals he interviewed over 100 eyewitness for one and a half years to prepare for 83

Kabir Khan has already begun the second and final schedule of his sports drama, 83 in Mumbai. Following a three-month-long schedule in London, the team has now erected a set in Mumbai to recreate iconic landmarks that no longer exist in London.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror on the gruelling process of amassing all necessary information and data regarding the period, Kabir revealed that he interviewed over hundred eyewitnesses who recounted the details of the historic Word Cup win. “I spent more than one and a half years with people who witnessed the games—from commentators and players to the people in the stands. I had to evaluate every story, and then decide which of them would make it to the script,” he told the daily.

He also showered praises on his lead actor, Ranveer Singh. He said that the actor spent a lot of time with Kapil Dev (who he essays in the movie) and has "beautifully picked up his persona." He added that Ranveer's spot-on mannerisms and expressions were more effective in his transformation than the makeup.

Apart from Ranveer, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot', Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder on screen, Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

