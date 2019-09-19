Deepika Padukone says she signed 83 as 'sportspersons' families aren't always given enough credit'

Actor Deepika Padukone says she gave her nod to Kabir Khan's 83 as she believes the contribution of the family or the spouse of a sportsperson is not recognised. The actor was speaking at the 20th edition of IIFA awards.

Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by her real-life husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after 2018's Padmaavat.

"Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a very small role but a very special role because I feel like the role of a spouse or family is not always given enough credit," Deepika told reporters here.

"When you look at athletes and when they win and perform on an international stage and platform, the family gets very little recognition. Keeping that in mind I wanted to do the film," she added.

During an earlier interaction, the actress opened up about her process of prepping up for her role. She revealed that she intends to connect and spend time with Bhatia before she starts shooting to "understand her perspective better".

"There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film," she told the publication.

83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

