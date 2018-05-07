After How Old Are You and Tumhari Sulu, Jyothika may star in Tamil remake of Malayalam film Mohanlal

In 2015, Jyothika made a smashing comeback after a hiatus of 8 years with 36 Vayadhinile, the Tamil remake of Malayalam film How Old Are You. Since her return, Jyothika has made very interesting career choices, embracing roles that have challenged and pushed her out of her comfort zone. Having recently signed the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, her second remake outing since her return to the arc lights, she is believed to have signed another remake.

According to Suneesh Varanad, the writer of recently released Manju Warrier-starrer Malayalam film Mohanlal, Jyothika has been signed to star in the film’s Tamil remake. He shared the news via his Facebook page. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the remake from Jyothika’s end. In Mohanlal, Manju played a crazy fan of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the Tamil remake, the protagonist will play a crazy Rajinikanth fan. Varanad added that the Tamil version of the film has been titled Rajini Selvi.

Last seen playing a hot-headed, foul-mouthed cop in Naachiyaar, it is going to be an exciting year for Jyothika who also has Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in her kitty. She shares screen space with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh in the film, in which she is rumoured to be playing Arvind Swami’s romantic interest.

Jyothika is expected to commence work on Kaatrin Mozhi, the remake of Tumhari Sulu, from early June. The project marks her reunion with director Radha Mohan, with whom she had worked in award-winning film Mozhi. On being signed for the Tumhari Sulu remake, Jyothika said in a statement, ““I'm a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

Kaatrin Mozhi also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Vidharth, MS Bhaskar and Manobala in crucial roles. While Vidharth will reprise Manav Kaul’s role from the original, Telugu actress Lakshmi will slip into the shoes of Neha Dhupia as the head of a radio station. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 09:53 AM