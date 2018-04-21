Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhaari Sulu titled Kaatrin Mozhi; shoot of Jyothika-starrer to begin in June

Kaatrin Mozhi (Language of Wind) is the title of the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. Popular Tamil actress Jyothika essays Vidya Balan’s role and acclaimed filmmaker Radha Mohan, who is known for his feel-good dramas including Mozhi and Abhiyum Naanum, will be helming the remake.

The producers conducted an interesting contest for fans to the guess the title. Lucky winners will be soon meeting Jyothika and they will also get an opportunity to interact with the bubbly actress. Kaatrin Mozhi is actually the opening lines of the hit melody song from Jyothika-Radha Mohan’s 2007 Tamil film Mozhi in which the actress played an independent, hearing-impaired and mute girl.

Vidharth, the talented actor who appeared in content driven films like Mynaa, Oru Kidaayin Karunai Manu, and Kuttrame Thandanai has been roped in to play Manav Kaul’s role in the remake and popular Telugu actor Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu will be seen reprising Neha Dhupia’s role. Vidharth says “I had earlier played a small cameo in Jyothika’s Magalir Mattum but my role in Kaatrin Mozhi is very special. My family members are also excited because they are ardent fans of Jyothika mam. I’m also happy to work with Radha Mohan, who is one of my favorite directors in the industry”.

Radha Mohan has signed writer Pon Parhiban of Uppu Karuvadu and Brindavanam fame to pen the dialogues of Kaatrin Mozhi, the director also got fine technicians including two National Award winners— editor Praveen KL and costume designer Poornima Ramasamy. Mahesh Muthuswami, the cinematographer who is best known for his works in Mysskin’s films like Nandhalala and Anjaathey will be cranking the camera for Kaatrin Mozhi.

Praveen says, “Happy to be part of this poignant tale, can’t wait for Jyothika’s interpretation of Sulu. Thanks to my producer Dhananjayan and Radha Mohan for making me a part of this venture”.

The team is looking for an apt child artist to play Jyothika and Vidharth’s son, they will finalise the other supporting actors in two weeks. In a previous interaction, Radha Mohan said: “Though we will be retaining the essence of the original, necessary local flavor will be added to suit the taste of Tamil audiences”.

The shoot of Kaatrin Mozhi is expected to begin in Chennai in June because Jyothika has a few days left in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. G Dhananjayan’s BOFTA Media Works is planning to wrap the shoot of Kaatrin Mozhi in one stretch, they production house has also announced that the film will hit the screens in October of this year.

