Manju Warrier-starrer Mohanlal's release reportedly stayed after makers accused of plagiarism

Upcoming Malayalam film Mohanlal — starring Manju Warrier — is slated to hit the theatres on 13 April, but some reports suggest the film's release may be postponed owing to a stay order issued by a Kerala court.

According to a report by The News Minute, the makers of the film have been accused of plagiarism by director Kalavoor Ravikumar. He filed an injunction petition — under section 54 of the Copyright Act — against Mohanlal makers alleging that they have plagiarised the film's plot from his short story titled Mohanlaline Enikkippo Bhayankara Pediyanu ('I am scared of Mohanlal').

A Kerala court in Thrissur has reportedly issued a stay order on the release of Mohanlal on 11 April, adds the News Minute report.

Ravikumar had reportedly flagged the issue of plagiarism back in 2016, much before the film went on the floors. He had also sought a 25 percent profit share from the Mohanlal makers. In turn, the makers have offered to settle the matter out of court.

Confirming this development, Mohanlal director Sajid Yahiya spoke to The News Minute. He said, "We are trying to sort it out soon. We are in talks with them. We hope to release the film on the scheduled date."

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 18:44 PM