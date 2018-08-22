Kaatrin Mozhi new stills show Jyothika in an unembellished avatar, playing with a pet pigeon

A few stills from Kaatrin Mozhi, the official Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, have emerged which shed a light into the protagonist's simple life.

Both the images show Jyothika, who will be essaying the role of the protagonist, with a pigeon. The saree-clad Jyothika looks happy and content in the company of her husband, portrayed by Vitharath. She is seen sans any embellishments, donning minimal makeup, with her hair tidily tied in a ponytail. The stills with the pigeon are reminiscent of Salman Khan-Bhagyashree starrer 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, where the bird almost became a symbol of purity and love and friendship.

The other stills that were revealed showed Jyothika as the middle class household runner; while most of the pictures depict her inside her home, one imaage shows her in the office of a radio channel.

In Kaatrin Mozhi, Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu plays Neha Dhupia’s role in the Tamil remake and there is a special appearance of STR aka Simbu in the film. In the original Hindi version, Ayushmann Khurrana fame had a cameo. Kumaravel, MS Bhaskar, Manobala, Uma Padmanabhan and Mohan Raman are the supporting actors of Kaatrin Mozhi.

Although a remake, Kaatrin Mozhi will not be a frame-to-frame remake of Tumhari Sulu. Talking about the project, Radha Mohan had told Firstpost, “We’ve made slight changes to suit Tamil sensibilities. I think audiences will relate more to the changes we’ve made. Both Jyothika and I have been working together for a long time. We’re glad everything fell in place for this project.”

The Jyothika-starrer will be competing against Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 at the box office, both releasing on 18 October.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 10:17 AM