Kaatrin Mozhi, Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu starring Jyothika, to release on 18 October

Jyothika completed her portions for Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's 2017 hit film Tumhari Sulu, last week in Chennai. The actress even surprised the entire team by gifting them silk sarees, dhotis, and shirts.

She also presented special gifts to the assistant directors who worked day and night to complete the film before the stipulated time. Radha Mohan, the film's director, had kick-started the shoot only on 4 June and completed it in one go.

At the cake cutting event, Jyothika said: “I’m happy with the strong storyline and solid characterisation offered to me in the film. Kaatrin Mozhi showcases the importance of women in society, it will also boost their self-confidence. Altogether, it was such an endearing experience that I want to work with Radha Mohan again”. Jyothika had previously teamed up with Radha Mohan in 2007 Tamil film Mozhi in which the actress played a mute girl and won critical acclaim for her brilliant performance.

After completing Jyothika’s portions, team Kaatrin Mozhi wrapped the pending work on Saturday. The film’s producer, G Dhananjayan, approached the release regulation committee of Tamil Film Producers Council and confirmed the 18 October slot.

The Jyothika-starrer will be competing against Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 at the box office. Sources say that shoot of Vishal's film is almost over; the actor has recently started the climax stunt portion at a huge set.

Last year, Vishal’s mystery thriller Thupparivaalan released on 17 September, one day before Jyothika’s feel-good drama Magalir Mattum. Luckily, both the films performed decently at the box office and the trade only expects Sandakozhi 2 and Kaatrin Mozhi to repeat last year’s magic. Apart from these two films, Vijay Devarakonda’s debut Tamil film NOTA and Dhanush’s Vada Chennai are also eyeing the Dussehra weekend.

In Kaatrin Mozhi, Jyothika essays the role of a middle-class housewife and Vitharath, who appeared in many critically acclaimed Tamil films including Mynaa, Kuttrame Thandanai, and Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, plays her husband. Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu plays Neha Dhupia’s role in the Tamil remake and there is a special appearance of STR aka Simbu in the film. In the original Hindi version, Ayushmann Khurrana fame had a cameo. Kumaravel, MS Bhaskar, Manobala, Uma Padmanabhan and Mohan Raman are the supporting actors of Kaatrin Mozhi.

Producer Dhananjayan revealed that they edited Kaatrin Mozhi at the shooting spot. The final cut will be ready for dubbing on 6 August. Once the actors complete the dubbing process, the re-recording work will begin and by mid-September. Dhananjayan is planning to screen the film to censor officials so that there will not be any change in the 18 October release plan.

AH Kaashif, nephew of award-winning composer AR Rahman, is scoring the music for Kaatrin Mozhi, Mahesh Muthusamy has cranked the camera and National Award-winning editor Praveen KL is working on the cuts. Besides Kaatrin Mozhi, Jyothika has also completed her portions in Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which will be releasing in the month of September. So if all goes well, Jyothika will have back to back releases in two months.

