Kaatrin Mozhi music review: AH Kaashif honours his AR Rahman tutelage through an enjoyable album

After the successful musical career of GV Prakash, another composer has now emerged from the reigns of AR Rahman's family. AH Kaashif, the nephew of the Mozart of Madras, has made his music composing debut through Jyotika's much-awaited film Kaatrin Mozhi, which is an official remake of Vidya Balan's commercially and critically acclaimed comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu.

Kaashif has been working in Qutub-E-Kripa, an ensemble of young and promising musicians from AR Rahman's educational institution KM Music Conservatory who have collaborated with the legend for the background scores of his recent works such as 2.0, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kaatru Veliyidai and MOM to name a few.

AH Kaashif has made a promising feature film composing debut with the album of Kaatrin Mozhi, which is packed with ear-friendly, enjoyable tunes.

Dirty Pondatti

'Dirty Pondatti' is a refreshing song from Kaashif. While the usually energetic Benny Dayal delivers an understated rendition with his pitch perfect diction and enjoyable nuances, Swagatha S Krishnan, who shot to fame through composer Sam CS' 'Aalaliloo' in Karu, revs up the mood of the track with her luscious vocals. Madhan Karky's lyrics nicely complement Kaashif's simplistic tune, which works nicely on the ears.

Po Urave

Hit-machine Sid Sriram is back on the mic with another impressive melody and his deeply affecting vocals. In 2018 alone, Sriram has consistently delivered a handful of wide-ranging chartbusters such as 'Ennadi Maayavi Nee' (Vada Chennai), 'Kurumba' (Tik Tik Tik), 'High On Love' (Pyaar Prema Kadhal), 'Oonjala' (Kanaa) and 'OMG Ponnu' (Sarkar) to name a few. 'Po Urave' is another sincerely rendered song from Sriram, who has now carved a niche for himself in the Tamil music scene and a special place among music aficionados. Madhan Karky's beautiful lines 'Po Urave.. Enai Maranthu Nee Untha Kanavul Thurathiye.. Po Urave.. Siraganinthu Nee Undhan Ganangalai Udharaiye' superbly sum up the song's intent and ambition. 'Po Urave' is easily the best song of the album.

Kelambitale Vijayalakhsmi

It is a celebratory track which sings lavish praise for Jyotika's character, Vijayalakshmi, in the film. Despite Nakul Abhyankar's sprightly singing, the song ends up as a damp squib, courtesy an uninspiring tune by Kaashif. Although the interlude is moderately enjoyable, the mundane arrangement of sounds does not provide the excitement that the song promises in the first few seconds.

Rekkai Thulirtha

The ever-reliable Jonita Gandhi churns out an entertaining track with her wonderful variations and a lively rendition. Her vocals create the perfect aura needed for the song, which brims with her energy thanks to Kaashif's satisfactory tune. Madhan Karky caters to the young audiences with his simple lines on liberty, self-determination and self-confidence.

Po Urave Suite

'Po Urave Suite' is an adequately touching instrumental version of the second track, 'Po Urave,' crooned by Sid Sriram. The song evokes the right kind of emotions and is expected to play out well in the background.

Kaatrin Mozhi is directed by Radha Mohan and marks his reunion with Jyotika after the widely acclaimed 2007 super-hit Mozhi, where the latter played the role of a deaf and mute girl with aplomb. Produced by Dhananjayan's BOFTA Media Works, Kaatrin Mozhi is slated to hit screens on 16 November. Viddarth and Lakshmi Manchu play important roles in the film, which also features brief cameos from Simbu and Yogi Babu. Pon Parthiban, a Radha Mohan regular, has penned the dialogues for the film, which also has a National Award-winning editor in Praveen KL.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 13:04 PM