Kaatrin Mozhi trailer: Jyotika looks promising in Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu

Jyotika’s next big release is director Radha Mohan's Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The trailer of the film was released on 8 November and going by the first impression, it looks like a faithful remake of the original.

Jyotika, who plays Vijayalakshmi, reprises Balan's role of a hardworking housewife who lands a job as a radio jockey quite by chance. Going by the visuals, Jyotika seems to have had fun playing the role as she comfortably slips into Balan's shoes. The two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of the actress' fun side while also shedding light on the challenges she faces when she takes up the job at a radio station. Vidharth plays her husband and Manchu Lakshmi takes on Neha Dhupia’s role as the head of the radio station. The trailer also has a surprise in the form of a cameo by Simbu, who is believed to be playing Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original.

Kaatrin Mozhi releases on 16 November and marks the reunion of Jyotika and Radha Mohan after a decade. In a recent interaction, Radha Mohan said: “We’ve made slight changes to suit Tamil sensibilities. I think audiences will relate more to the changes we’ve made. Both Jyotika and I had been wishing to work together for a long time. We’re glad everything fell in place for this project.”

On signing the project, Jyothika said in a statement: “I am a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya Balan film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. I’d like to thank the producers and director Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Jyotika will next commence work on a yet-untitled Tamil project by debutant director S Raj under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. She may star in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Mohanlal. According to Suneesh Varanad, the writer of the recently released Manju Warrier-starrer Mohanlal, Jyotika has been signed to star in the film’s Tamil remake. In June, he shared the news via his Facebook page. However, Jyotika has not confirmed the news yet.

In Mohanlal, Manju played a crazy fan of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the Tamil remake, the protagonist will play a crazy Rajinikanth fan. Varanad added that the Tamil version of the film has been titled Rajini Selvi.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018 09:47 AM