Kaala: Karnataka HC allows Rajinikanth's film to release, says state must provide security to theatre owners

As the debate over the release of Rajinikanth's Kaala intensifies, Karnataka High Court has said that it will not interfere in the ban imposed on the film by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The KFCC had decided not to screen Kaala after multiple local organisations demanded a ban on the film following the actor's comments on the Cauvery issue.

According to India Today TV reports, the HC has ruled out that the state must provide security to theatre owners and that the film. The lawyers representing the film have been asked to compile a list of theatres in the state which might need special protection.

Karnataka High Court refuses to intervene in 'Kaala' movie ban, asks lawyers representing 'Kaala' to provide details of theaters to the State which is then bound to provide security. pic.twitter.com/e9jZg2ncvB — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

Although Kaala is scheduled to release worldwide on 7 June, the KFCC had said the film would be neither distributed nor screened in the state. After the KFCC announced the decision to not let the film release, Kaala producer Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya filed a petition in the Karnataka HC. In the plea, Dhanush, who is Rajinikanth's son-in-law, submitted that it is the fundamental right of the petitioners under the Constitution to exhibit the film.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 14:40 PM