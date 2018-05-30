Rajinikanth's Kaala will not release in Karnataka over Cauvery issue; Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 could face similar ban

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has banned Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which means the film will not be releasing in theaters across Karnataka. Pro-Kannada outfits have been pressurising theater owners and distributors to not release Rajinikanth’s Kaala in Karnataka ever since the actor supported the formation of Cauvery Management Board.

Vatal Nagaraj’s Kannada Okkoota and nine more pro-Kannada organizations approached Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban Kaala and Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films because both the stars have urged in various interactions to establish Cauvery Management Board.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce invited Goldie Films and other distributors for the crucial meet on Tuesday. In the meet, a unanimous decision has been taken to not release Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s films in Karnataka. Though Rajinikanth’s films enjoyed solid run and earned profits to the distributors and theater owners in Karnataka, they have taken the decision to support their state. Rajinikanth’s Kaala is slated to release on 7 June and soon, Kamal Haasan’s long pending Vishwaroopam 2 will also hit the screens.

As Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will not cooperate Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's films, together the producers of Kaala, Vishwaroopam 2, 2.0, Indian 2 and Superstar's untitled film with Karthik Subbaraj will lose around Rs 30cr-40cr business.

Pro-Kannada outfits have always acted against Tamil actors who supported Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue. During the release of Baahubali 2, they openly threatened the producers of the film and only after Sathyaraj sent a video message regretting his old speech, the film got released in the state.

Rajinikanth’s Kuselan had also faced similar issue but the actor regretted his remarks against Kannadigas and only then, the outfits cooperated for the peaceful screening of the film. Sources say that Kannada activists have decided to not accept any apology this time from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan because they have forayed into politics.

Meeting the media before attending the silent protest of Tamil film fraternities to form Cauvery Management Board, Rajinikanth said: “ The Central Government would earn the wrath of Tamil people if they fail to form Cauvery Management Board”. Replying to Vattal Nagaraj’s threatening statement, Rajinikanth had said that there is law and order in Karnataka so the Government will provide necessary security to his films.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce’s President Sa Ra Govindu said that distributors and theater owners are not ready to release Kaala in Karnataka.

Sa Ra Govindu who calls himself a proud Kannada activist had earlier said that he requested distributors and theater owners to not associate with Kaala. Govindu also pointed out that he always feels proud of Rajinikanth, who hails from Karnataka, has reached great heights but after his political entry, the actor's moves are against Kannadigas and his recent speech didn't go down well with the people of Karnataka.

Unlike Kuselan, Rajinikanth will neither regret nor send any apology letter because anything he says at this juncture would affect his political career. Today, before leaving to Tuticorin to meet the family members of the Sterlite protest victims, Rajinikanth said: "South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce will discuss with Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to find an amicable solution on Kaala release". The other option left for team Kaala is to approach Competition Commision of India (CCI).

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 09:42 AM