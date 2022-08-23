From romantic to heartbreaking, K.K. created magic every time.

Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal...Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal - this is one of the first songs that hits our mind when we talk about K.K., the voice of romance. We hope all of us will agree that there was something special about his voice. We could listen to his songs on loop. From hit party numbers to romantic tracks, K.K. had the power to add life to the lyrics. The singer hogged the spotlight with the powerful song Tapad Tapad from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The singer left us all with dozens of memorable numbers on May 31, 2022. And, to mark K.K.'s birth anniversary, we have prepared a list of some of his best songs.

Tadap Tadap

We have to start with this one. The song paved the way for K.K's career in the film industry. Starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the track evoked the feelings of heartbreak and agony that come with it.

Yaaron Dosti



Yaaron Dosti - the farewell another for generations to come. The song stays in our hearts rent-free. It describes the word friendship in the best possible way. This was part of the album Pal.

Pal

Another classic song from his album Pal is waiting for your attention. With a background of a guitar riff, the song became a favourite soundtrack of many and withstood the test of time.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hain

Kaise rahega bhala...Hoke tu mujhse judaa...O.. ho ho o... This track is an emotion. A perfect one to express what you feel for your partner. Don't you think?

Alvida

We can't help but end the list with this marvellous track. Be it the lyrics or the music, the song ticked all the boxes. The music composition was by Pritam.

