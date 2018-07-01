Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Incredibles 2 expected to retain top box office spots in North America

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was never expected to approach the record-setting heights of 2015's Jurassic World, but it still took a mighty bite out of the box office with a $148 million North American debut. The opening proved that the 25-year-old Jurassic Park franchise remains a massive draw, even when trailed by mediocre reviews.

The follow-up to Jurassic World (which debuted with $208.8 million three years ago) is expected to earn an estimated $59 million from 4,485 locations from its second weekend playing in North America, Variety reports. The film, starring Chris Pratt and Dallas Bryce Howard, moves the action away from an isolated tropical island.

In Fallen Kingdom, directed by JA Bayona, the dinosaurs are again threatened with extinction because of a soon-to-explode volcano. But they are trapped by a band of mercenaries, a plot intended to mirror real-life animal poaching .

After opening with an animated-feature record $182.7 million in its first week, Pixar's acclaimed Incredibles 2 is expected to maintain its second position with a second week gross of approximately $44 million.

The action thriller Sicario: Day of the Soldado — sequel to the 2015 sleeper hit — may end up third with an estimated $18.2 million debut. In Day of the Soldado, Josh Brolin — reprising the role of CIA agent Matt Graver — enlists the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro) to escalate the war by kidnapping a cartel kingpin's daughter (Isabela Moner).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2 are currently running in theatres across India. Sicario: Day of the Soldado releases on 6 July.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 12:40 PM