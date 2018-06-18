Incredibles 2 scores $180 million opening weekend in US, sets record for best animation debut of all time

With an incredible opening weekend, Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 has set a new record for the best debut of all time for an animated film, reports Variety. The sequel, which comes after 14 years from its previous movie, was recently released in 4,140 locations and generated a $180 million launch domestically.

Internationally, the film collected $51.5 million where it only released in a mere 26 per cent of the total market . Overall, the film generated $231.5 million.

Its prequel, The Incredibles had the second largest opening for an animated film back in 2004 and went on to win the oscar for the Best Animated film.

Other than crunching outstanding numbers, the movie has also been getting incredible reviews. The story follows the beloved animated family, The Parrs as the members continue living double lives, trying to hide their superpowers.

Brad Bird, who also directed the first film of the franchise, returned to write and direct the animated sequel. Talking about the success of the film, Cathleen Tiff, head of distribution at Disney said “Brad and team put together a great film that delivers something for everybody. It was the perfect storm.” She also attributed the success of the film to the pent up anticipation for the classic’s second part and the fact that it has been a long time since a family film had been released.

According to box office Analyst Paul Dergarabedian, the film’s impressive numbers are a result of Disney and Pixar’s perfectly executed marketing and distribution strategy.

Voice artists Holly Hunter, Craig T Nelson, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L Jackson reprised their roles while Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener and Sophia Bush were onboard with new characters.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 15:41 PM