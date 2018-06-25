Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tops US box office; Chris Pratt-starrer earns $700 million worldwide

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has exceeded its projected $140 million opening at the US box office, and already raked in more than $700 million worldwide as reported by Variety.

The dinosaur extravaganza expected to cross the $1 billion mark internationally — with the movie, which released in India two weeks prior to the US release — has already raked in $150 million in its North American opening weekend, bringing its first three days' total collection to $256.7 million.

This has been buoyed by 17 additional international markets, which together has brought in $561.5 million, making the second sequel in the Jurassic Park reboot franchise a massive success with its total earning $711.5 million worldwide as reported by Variety.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has dethroned the strong contenders at the box office Incredibles 2 and Ocean’s 8 and topped the US weekend collection. The impressive showing of the Jurassic World franchise, which rebooted after 15 years of the original Spielberg led franchise with the iconic Jurassic Park, can be attributed to audience fascination and nostalgia for the impressively rendered CGI dinosaurs.

The first film in the reboot franchise Jurassic World (2015) was made at a budget of $150 million and had made an astounding $1.7 billion worldwide, beating the original 1993 Jurassic Park by $17 million. The current franchise revolves around a world where the dinosaurs still survive and roam around the island theme park with humans finding themselves amongst the giant creatures.

The second installment, Fallen Kingdom, which has received mixed reviews from critics, deals with the eruption of a volcano on the island and a quest to rescue the dinosaurs by the struggling human characters. A third installment has also been announced; Jurassic World 3 is expected to be ready in June 2021.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 14:03 PM