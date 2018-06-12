Incredibles 2 review round up: 'Proof that someone can make a Marvel-type movie that’s fleet and shapely'

It has been 14 years since The Incredibles hit theatres and the superhero Parr family awed children and adults alike. The sequel to the Oscar-winning Pixar classic, Incredibles 2, is finally here with Craig T Nelson and Holly Hunter reprising their roles as Bob Parr aka Mr Incredible and Helen Parr or Elastigirl. The film also stars Samuel L Jackson as Frozone, Sarah Howell as Violet and Huck Milner as Dash.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, the film kicks off from where it left off as the Parr family tries to balance their domestic life with their superhero alter-egos.

For everyone waiting with bated breath for the film's release, you know what's on their minds: Will the sequel do justice to its predecessor? Is it worth the long wait?

So far, the early rounds of reviews have been positive. Rotten Tomatoes has given the super sequel a 96% fresh rating.

Vulture wrote, "Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2 is, much like its predecessor, delightful as an animated feature but really, really delightful as a superhero picture. It’s proof that someone (not anyone, mainly Bird) can make a Marvel-type movie that’s fleet and shapely, with action sequences rich in style rather than tumult."

The Hollywood Reporter said, "Boosted by central characters that remain vastly engaging and a deep supply of wit, Incredibles 2 certainly proves worth the wait, even if it hits the target but not the bull's eye in quite the way the first one did."

Vanity Fair lauded the sequel's action sequences and storyline, admiring how Elastigirl is now in the forefront to save the day: “Elastigirl/Helen sure is having fun out there as the new front-facing spokeswoman for safe, competent superheroism. Bird gives her a terrifically, uh, elastic chase sequence involving another doomed maglev train, ingeniously employing a vehicle called an Elastibike. Helen then finds herself on an intriguing little investigation, one shadowy and sinister enough that I had to avert my eyes during one scene. Yes, I was scared during a Pixar movie.”

The Washington Post wrote, "Perhaps most intriguingly, Incredibles 2 is both pop-culture eye candy and a sly critique of it — albeit one delivered in the form of the bad guy, who rails against the mediation of screens as a poor substitute for unfiltered life experience. I don’t need to tell you who wins here, but it’s refreshing to see a movie sequel that can question its own existence, even as it revels in it."

However, some critics were of the view that the second instalment does not measure up to the magic and originality of the first.

“I wish I could say that Incredibles 2, which Bird also wrote and directed, is the great sequel The Incredibles deserves. It is not. It’s got a touch of the first film’s let’s-try-it-on spirit, and it’s a perfectly snappy and chucklesome and heartfelt entertainment, with little retro felicities you latch onto, yet something is missing: the thrill of discovery — the crucial sensation that the movie is taking us someplace we haven’t been," wrote Variety

According to Slate, “The action sequences in Incredibles 2, which was edited by Stephen Schaffer, are elegantly conceived and fluidly executed, as good as anything we’re likely to see on screen this year, in animation or live action, which only makes the rest of the movie seem that much clunkier by comparison.”

Incredibles 2 will release in Indian cinemas on 22 June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Bollywood actress Kajol has lent her voice to Elastigirl in the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

