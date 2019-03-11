You are here:

Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal's wildlife action thriller to now release on 29 March, will clash with Salman Khan's Notebook

FP Staff

Mar 11, 2019 11:37:43 IST

Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee has been pulled ahead by a week and will now release on 29 March, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Marking the Hindi directorial debut of Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, Junglee was brought forward in order to avoid a crowded release. The film, initially slated for 5 April, will now release alongside Salman Khan's production Notebook, featuring Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan, and Zaheer Iqbal.

John Abraham-starrer spy thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter is scheduled to open on 5 April, while Karan Johar’s magnum opus period-drama Kalank is set to release on 17 April. Thus, the makers decided to release Junglee on a less crowded weekend.

Still from Junglee teaser. YouTube screengrab

Priti Shahani, co-producer of the film, reasoned that the new release date was perfect as it coincided with school holidays, and families could go to the theatres together.  “It’s like an Aesop’s fable. It entertains but also underlines the need to protect and fight for animals to co-exist with us. It’s been a while since we had a Haathi Mere Saathi-type treat and we’re optimistic that the young audience will love it,” Mirror quotes Priti as saying.

Junglee features debutantes Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat opposite Vidyut Jammwal. The actor had to communicate with various elephant whisperers to emotionally connect with the character.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 11:37:43 IST

