Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) trailer: John Abraham looks menacing in this cat-and-mouse spy thriller

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), directed by Robbie Grewal, depicts a politically tense India. Battling crumbling international relations with neighbouring Pakistan, India is seen investing in intelligence agents. John Abraham is recruited as an Indian spy who goes on to serve the Pakistan army. The film, also featuring Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher, is essentially a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase as many try to unveil Abraham's true identity in the film.

The trailer includes generous shots of Abraham's transformation from a simple, Muslim man into an Indian intelligence agent. As state governments intensify crackdowns in 1970's, Romeo Akbar Walter emerges to showcase real-life events.

The teaser for the film was also recently released. Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi will make her comeback with RAW. She was last seen in the 2010 film Mittal VS Mittal alongside Gulshan Grover and Rituparna Sengupta.

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal. The film is John's second collaboration with producer Ajay Kapoor following the critical and commercial success of Kapoor's first production, Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran.

RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter has been extensively shot in Gujarat, Nepal and Kashmir. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 April.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 14:15:40 IST