Junglee trailer: Vidyut Jammwal swears to take elephant poachers down in upcoming action adventure

The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action adventure film Junglee was dropped on 6 March, hours after the second poster was unveiled, featuring Jammwal and his elephant buddy, Bhola. The film is a unique tale of a friendship between a man and his herd of elephants.

The trailer depicts the journey of a man, Ashwath, who grows up in lush green fields, surrounded by elephants, swinging on their trunks and playing football with the tuskers. As a grown-up, his dedication towards conserving the greens drives him to train in martial arts. However, his life is dramatically upturned when Bhola becomes the target of a gang of international poachers. With the help of his cop friend, Ashwath goes on a rampage to protect the elephants from the impending threat and bust the racket.

Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, will be playing the role of the protagonist. The film that also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni.

The film has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has previously helmed the slasher fantasy film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask and The Scorpion King. With Junglee, Russell will be marking his debut in the Hindi film industry. It will be produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani,

Junglee is scheduled to release on 5 April and will clash with John Abraham's spy thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 12:27:38 IST