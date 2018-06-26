Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Junglee, scheduled to release this Dussehra, will now hit theatres on 5 April, 2019

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Junglee, which was scheduled to release on 19 October in 2018, will now open on 5 April, 2019.

Vidyut shared the new release date with his fans and followers on Twitter, on Monday.

We will go completely #Junglee at the theatres with the release of our film @JungleeMovie on 5th April 2019... Come and join the madness at a theatre near you... #BornJunglee #ReleaseDate #April5 @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/3Sez6j4vkK — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 25, 2018

Junglee is about a unique relationship between man and elephants, and was locked for release on Dussehra previously. The Commando actor will essay the role of Ashwath, a veterinarian who on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.

The action adventure flick has been shot in the jungles of Kerala. Vidyut has previously stayed here and has even learnt Kalaripayattu. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the John Abraham-starrer Force, was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Baadshaho.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Chuck Russell who has helmed Hollywood films such as The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King. Junglee Pictures has previously produced the small town romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, which received several nominations at the IIFA Awards 2018. The Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi that released in 2018, was also produced by Junglee Pictures and entered the Rs 100 cr club.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:02 AM