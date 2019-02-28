Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal is determined to bust poachers in upcoming wildlife adventure

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming wildlife adventure film Junglee released the film's teaser on 28 February. The trailer of the film will be released on 6 March.

The teaser is tastefully captured, within the Amazon-like forests; generous shots of wild-life — elephants, crocodiles, snakes — populate the video, which begins with Jammwal dramatically speeding away on a scooter. Last seen with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho, Jammwal will portray the role of Ashwath, a vet, who after his homecoming to family elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket.

Trailer on 6 March 2019... Here's a sneak peak into the world of #Junglee... Stars Vidyut Jammwal... Performing action sequences designed by Vidyut himself... 5 April 2019 release. #BeJunglee pic.twitter.com/PvzjwlF1tK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

The film has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who is known for his popular films The Mask & The Scorpion King. Junglee will be Russell's debut in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Jammwal expressed his excitement on working with Chuck on Junglee stating that it was an honour to work with the helmer of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action-adventure Eraser and the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

For Junglee, Jammwal had to communicate with various elephant whisperers to emotionally connect with the character on screen. "This particular relationship is built on understanding. You cannot command it." For the past 25 to 30 years, Bollywood has not come up with films specifically around animals, stated the actor and that was more reason why Jammwal has his hopes pinned on the film. "It’s the kind of film that I wanted to see when growing up,” Jammwal told Mirror.

Junglee is scheduled to release on 5 April. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 09:57:23 IST