Judgementall Hai Kya song Para Para follows Kangana Ranaut's oddball character as she stalks Rajkummar Rao

After the 'Wakhra Swag' song, Judgementall Hai Kya makers have dropped the second number from Ekta Kapoor's upcoming comedy. Titled, 'Para Para', the number is a welcome shift from the array of remixes. 'Para Para' has been composed by Rachita Arora and sung by Arun Dev Yadav.

With a strong retro feel to the track, 'Para Para' is reminiscent of all yesteryear RD Burman numbers, where the musician deliberately thickened his voice to make it sound more menacing (case in point: 'Yamma Yamma'). Yadav surprises with his vocal range as this quirky track follows Kangana Ranaut's oddball character in the film.

Check out 'Para Para', the new track from Judgementall Hai Kya

Also featuring Rajkummar Rao opposite Ranaut, the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, that debuted on 3 July, followed Bobby and her next-door neighbour Keshav as they become suspects in a murder. Bobby is a square peg in a round hole and seems like she suffers from multiple mental disorders. On the other hand, Keshav is "too normal." Things soon go haywire for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

In an exclusive interview to Firstpost, Ranaut spoke about feeling connected to her character's story and also her public spat with various actors in the Indian film industry. Ranaut said that she was called "mentally unstable" for being vocal about issues that bothered her in Bollywood.

Produced by Ekta under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July, and will clash with Arjun Patiala.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 13:35:27 IST