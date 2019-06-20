Arjun Patiala trailer: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh's film takes a self-deprecating look at high-octane cop dramas

Arjun Patiala is not the first movie to come out in the cop-dramedy genre. The film is acutely self-aware of this fact. So it does not even claim to be the first cop drama with high-octane action and a muscular hero. Instead, the film introduces viewers to a silly cop, a dramatic heroine and a token hero's best friend.

The first official trailer from the film has been unveiled on Thursday.

Diljit Dosanjh is a "cute" Punjabi cop whose grand entries backfire when the swinging doors flap back and hit his face. He often daydreams on his desk and makes hero-esque claims. He is so nervous that when Kriti Sanon's character walks up to him in slow motion and demands him to say his dialogue, he forgets his lines. His friend, played by Varun Sharma, is called Onida, named after the television company.

In another self-aware moment, Onida is seen flying off a bridge. Only the support ropes are not edited out owing to the "budgetary constraints" of the film.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers also dropped a few posters from the movie.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala also stars Ronit Roy and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July but now, it will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here.





Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 12:01:40 IST