Judgementall Hai Kya music review: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar's film offers a refreshingly original, wacky soundtrack

To say that there is umpteen curiosity surrounding Judgementall Hai Kya would be a colossal understatement. After their 2014 successful outing with Queen, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao reunite for psychological black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer was also universally hailed for its overtly oddball protagonists, their oddity underscored by the blood-curling yet charming background score.

Kangana Ranaut had once spoken about how she does not endorse and hence, does not feature in promotional tracks. However, she still decided to feature in the first and admittedly promotional number 'The Wakhra Song', submitting to Ekta Kapoor's vision. Refreshingly though, this party anthem does not stick out of the soundtrack like a sore thumb, but perches itself comfortably in the overarching theme of the film — outsmarting one another to emerge victorious.

'The Wakhra Song' is a rehashed version of Badshaah's popular number 'Wakhra Swag,' and does complete justice to the original. Tanishk Bagchi, who has made a career out of regurgitating old classics, does a commendable job of polishing the 2015 number and presenting it in an updated format. Navv Inder, who sang the original number, is joined by the electric Lisa Mishra here, and they conjure magic with their magnetic renditions. The EDM and Raja Kumari's powerful rap infuses the song with oodles of repeat value.

'Para Para' embodies the quirkiness that the film promises. Composed by Rachita Arora, 'Para Para' begins with a lengthy instrumental prelude of Bhushan Suryakant Patil's saxophone, as Arun Dev Yadav yodels in the foreground. With a dizzying boisterous musical arrangement, 'Para Para' is reminiscent of many RD Burman hits like 'Yamma Yamma', 'Duniya Mein', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' et al. With such lyrics as "Bas ek character ya khud hi kahani hai/ Bhatti ki aanch ya barish ka paani hai" (Is she a character or a story in herself, is she a burning furnace or the rain), Prakhar Varunendra's poetry offers to describe in detail the nuances and quirks of Kangana Ranaut's character Bobby.

The title track of Judgementall Hai Kya is one of the key elements that aid in the creation of a mysterious and unsettling atmosphere. The suspenseful music and Varunendra's evocative lyrics create a symphony of gnawing tension, painting portraits of two characters who are as different from each other as can be. Jaspreet Jasz, Rachita Arora, and Nivedita Padmanabhan take turns to slip into the role of a playful narrator, who hides more than what they reveal.

'Kis Raste Hai Jana' is a contemplative ballad that speaks of the pain of loss and being clueless all the time, but is laced with the same wry humour that the other songs in the line-up boast of. Surabhi Dashputra and Arjuna Harjai's raw vocals are a perfect fit for Harjai's pensive tunes, without resorting to schmaltz.

It is evident that a lot of thought has gone into creating the Judgementall Hai Kya music album. Daniel B George's jazz-inspired music in 'Kar Samna' is equal parts wacky and appealing. Beginning with almost a clinical chorus, the refrains are interspersed with an agonising timbre of steel blades being collectively burnished. Prakhar Vihaan's lyrics weave magic out of the mundane, often drawing references from the Ramayana and Sita's agnipariksha.

Not only in terms of its thematics, but Judgementall Hai Kya also seems to take a detour from Bollywood oft-beaten track with its eclectic, genre-redefining music. If the album is anything to go by, Kangana and Rajkummar's film holds a lot of promise, with a bag full of refreshingly original surprises.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya sails into theatres on 26 July, and will clash with Arjun Patiala.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 11:23:11 IST