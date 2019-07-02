Judgemental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao share new posters ahead of trailer release

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao shared two new posters from their upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya on 2 July, ahead of the trailer release. Rao can be seen standing against a bright background with a stick of dynamite in his mouth while a pigtailed Ranaut can be seen wearing a ring that reads "mad."

Judgemental Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, marks Ranaut and Rao's reunion onscreen after 2014's Queen. According to Hindustan Times, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill will also feature in supporting roles.

The film was initially titled Mental Hai Kya but underwent a change after it was criticised by the mental health community. In April, mental health experts had termed the title "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding an explanation on the posters and how the movie chooses to represent mental health.

Ranaut recently spoke about the title change in an interview, "Things were getting complicated and I was like let's go with whatever sails our boat because we had already shifted three release dates and I didn't want to delay it any further. All the other big days are completely choc-a-bloc. Then, Judgemental Hai Kya happened and even the Censor was happy with it. They also agreed that it went nicely with the concept of our film which is aimed at the prejudices and the ways we judge people who behave differently. There were a few from the team who had an objection to Judgemental Hai Kya because they felt it wasn't doing justice to what we want to show. They felt we are compromising on our film. But they were very few in number so they were in the minority."

Judgemental Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 15:15:28 IST