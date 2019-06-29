Judgemental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut's film gets new title after criticism from mental health experts

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming project, previously titled Mental Hai Kya will now be called Judgemental Hai Kya. Ranaut had recently confirmed the title change, explaining that the CBFC (Cental Board of Film Certification) did not approve of it. It was also reported that the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial has been granted a U/A certificate.

According to Indian Express, a Balaji Telefilms spokesperson said in a statement, "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgemental Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen."

In April, Mental health experts in India termed the title "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding an explanation on the posters and how the movie chooses to represent mental health.

In response to the Indian Psychiatric Society's objections, the makers had issued a clarification saying that the film does not discriminate against individuals with mental illness but encouraged people to embrace their individuality. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor had also said that Mental Hai Kya does not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. She had shared the "disclaimer" on her Twitter account ahead of the film's trailer announcement.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation's (founded by actress Deepika Padukone) had also questioned the impact and intent behind the film's posters stating that it was high time that images posters or words which in essence consolidate stereotypes of metal illness should be stopped.

Judgemental Hai Kya marks Ranaut and Rao's reunion onscreen after 2014's Queen. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 26 July.

