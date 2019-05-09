Jonas Brothers' new documentary Chasing Happiness to premiere on 4 June on Amazon Prime Video

Chasing Happiness, the eagerly-awaited, revealing new documentary featuring the Grammy-nominated multiplatinum trio Jonas Brothers, will premiere Tuesday, 4 June, on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers’ early days, Chasing Happiness is a moving, personal look at the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop super-stardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world.

As Nick, Joe, and Kevin separate and try to find their footing as individuals, Chasing Happiness goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, 'Happiness Begins.'

Known as the biggest comeback of the year, Jonas Brothers announced their reunion with their RIAA-certified platinum hit single 'Sucker,' which now exceeds 445 million global streams to date.

During release week, it clinched #1 on major streaming services, and became one of the top streamed songs on Amazon Music Unlimited. Speaking of making history, the rollout of 'Sucker' marked “the first time a band debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century.”

Continuing the runaway success, 'Cool' has notched 70 million global streams and soared to #1 on iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Music Videos Chart.

Most recently, the band revealed news that fans everywhere have waited nearly a decade for. The group will release its first album since 2009 and one of 2019’s most anticipated records, 'Happiness Begins,' on 7 June via Republic Records.

