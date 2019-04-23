You are here:

Jonas Brothers to release Happiness Begins, their first album in 10 years on 7 June

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 12:37:12 IST

The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', on June 7. The LP marks their first in ten years.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to social media to reveal the title and release date for their new album.

The trio have already released two singles -- 'Sucker' and 'Cool' -- from the album.

The Jonas Brothers first bagged a record deal in 2005 and then went on to release four studio albums - It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers, (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009). They split in 2013 to pursue their solo music careers.

They will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on 11 May with Emma Thompson as the host.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 12:37:12 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , cool , happiness begins , Joe Jonas , jonas brothers , Kevin Jonas , Nick Jonas , sucker , Tune In , TuneIn

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Watch: Fans break into an impromptu rendition of 'Desi Girl' for Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert

Watch: Fans break into an impromptu rendition of 'Desi Girl' for Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert

Game of Thrones creators claim series ending is hidden in a Spotify playlist: No one will believe us, but it's true

Game of Thrones creators claim series ending is hidden in a Spotify playlist: No one will believe us, but it's true

Rihanna, Childish Gambino's film Guava Island to debut on Coachella's YouTube livestream

Rihanna, Childish Gambino's film Guava Island to debut on Coachella's YouTube livestream