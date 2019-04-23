Jonas Brothers to release Happiness Begins, their first album in 10 years on 7 June

The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', on June 7. The LP marks their first in ten years.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to social media to reveal the title and release date for their new album.

#HappinessBegins June 7th. Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album! pic.twitter.com/5FyzqH9dZL — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 22, 2019

So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th! pic.twitter.com/qSr00BkVsR — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 22, 2019

#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer. pic.twitter.com/nKv7ZuhrGr — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 22, 2019

The trio have already released two singles -- 'Sucker' and 'Cool' -- from the album.

The Jonas Brothers first bagged a record deal in 2005 and then went on to release four studio albums - It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers, (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009). They split in 2013 to pursue their solo music careers.

They will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on 11 May with Emma Thompson as the host.

