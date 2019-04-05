You are here:

After 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers drop new single 'Cool' with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner references

After their comeback single 'Sucker', the Jonas Brother dropped another track titled 'Cool'. The song is shot on a beach, presumably in Miami, which is where they were also vacationing recently.



View this post on Instagram #CoolVideo Out Now A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Apr 4, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

Joe, Nick and Kevin can be seen wearing eighties style suits with shoulder pads, gold chains and metal rimmed sunglasses as they sing and play their instruments in the colourful music video.

While 'Sucker' featured their significant others, this song references Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

In 'Cool', Nick sings, "I’ve been having a good year," which could possibly about 2018, when he and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony.

The other obvious reference is about Game of Thrones, where Joe sings, "I come back home, sitting there waiting like its Game of Thrones."

Besides that they also reference Disney and James Dean.

The Jonas Brothers first bagged a record deal in 2005 and then went on to release four studio albums - It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers, (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009). They split in 2013 to pursue their solo music careers.

The band will soon be seen in an Amazon Studios documentary that will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe. It will be produced by Philymack and Federal Films.

Watch the video here.

