Jonas Brothers announce dates of Happiness Begins, their 40-city tour beginning 4 August

The Jonas Brothers have finally revealed the dates for their 40-city tour and Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining in as special guests. The sibling trio is dropping their upcoming album Happiness Begins on 7 June.

According to Variety, the tour will kick start on 4 August in Miami, Florida and is scheduled to continue till 20 October in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas will be stopping by in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more places during their tour.

In a group statement, the trio said, "We're so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we've partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

Nick Jonas also shared the news and the tour dates on his Instagram account and captioned, "WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!"

The tour is a major event lined up for the trio as they have joined in for a tour almost after a decade. The tour is being produced by Live Nation while American Airlines and Mastercard will be presenting the tour.

The general public will witness the sale commencement on 10 May at LiveNation.com.

The Jonas Brothers will appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 11 May.

'Sucker' was released in February and marked their first new track after a hiatus of nearly six years. Along with the single, Nick, Joe and Kevin also premiered the music video of the comeback track that featured their lovely leading ladies: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.

'Cool' was released earlier in April.

Apart from songs, fans will also get to see a documentary which will release on Amazon Prime Video and will give the viewers "an intimate look" into the lives of Kevin, Nick, and Joe reported Variety.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:30:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.