Jonas Brothers announce memoir, Blood, co-written with Neil Straus; book to release in November

Jonas Brothers are all set to surprise fans with the release of a memoir together titled Blood. Blood, written in collaboration with author Neil Strauss, will be about the brothers' journey, starting from their formation, rise to glory, their split in 2013 and then their comeback as a music group in 2019.

According to People, while talking about the memoir which will hit stores on 12 November, Joe Jonas said, "We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

The group shared the memoir's blurry black and white cover via their official Twitter account.

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning... #BLOOD is our family’s story and we can’t wait to share it with you. Pre-order it now: https://t.co/W7risOcuex pic.twitter.com/UB8gNcSFTg — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 28, 2019

Jonas Brothers released a new track 'Sucker' which went on to top the charts. Following this, they also dropped another song titled 'Cool'.

They are coming up with another album titled Happiness Begins on 7 June and are also kick-starting a 40 city tour on 4 August. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining them on tour as guest acts.

