John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 11th time
Mark David Chapman, who is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, had his request turned down after being interviewed by a parole board on 19 August.
The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said on Wednesday.
Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board on 19 August, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.
Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of 8 December, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.
“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”
Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.
According to The Independent, Lennon, who was 40 at the time and had just emerged from a musical hiatus with the release of his Double Fantasy album, had gone for a nighttime recording session on 8 December 1980. When he returned to his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Chapman was waiting for him and shot him four times in front of his wife Yoko Ono.
(With inputs from the Associated Press)
